DineEquity Inc (DIN) Stake Lessened by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in DineEquity Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.34% of DineEquity worth $33,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in DineEquity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DineEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DineEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DineEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DineEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DineEquity Inc (NYSE DIN) opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $913.44, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.50. DineEquity Inc has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $83.89.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. DineEquity had a negative net margin of 64.74% and a positive return on equity of 64.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that DineEquity Inc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. DineEquity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on DIN. ValuEngine raised shares of DineEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of DineEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DineEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of DineEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DineEquity in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DineEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $35,118.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DineEquity Company Profile

DineEquity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

