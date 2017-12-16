Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 85.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 203,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. ( DLR ) opened at $114.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,350.00, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.21 and a 52-week high of $127.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $609.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.49 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 302.44%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

