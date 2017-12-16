Dialog Semicon (DLGNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semicon (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semicon in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semicon in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dialog Semicon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dialog Semicon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dialog Semicon in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Dialog Semicon (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. 504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588. Dialog Semicon has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
Dialog Semicon Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes standard and custom highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Home, LED solid-state lighting (SSL) and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.
