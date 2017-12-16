Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (LHA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LHA. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas set a €28.00 ($33.33) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Societe Generale set a €24.00 ($28.57) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. set a €25.00 ($29.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.98) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.97 ($32.10).

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LHA) traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €29.79 ($35.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €11.21 ($13.35) and a 1 year high of €30.33 ($36.11).

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

