Despegar.com (DESP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Despegar.com from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS started coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Despegar.com ( NYSE DESP ) traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,657. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based travel agency. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The Air division focuses on the sale of airline tickets. The Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products division includes sales of travel packages with or without airline tickets and hotel rooms, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, including vacation rentals, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services.

