Derma Sciences (DSCI) Given News Impact Rating of 0.18

News headlines about Derma Sciences (NASDAQ:DSCI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Derma Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.7433998258122 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Derma Sciences (DSCI) remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Friday. Derma Sciences has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.05.

About Derma Sciences

Derma Sciences, Inc (Derma Sciences) is a medical device company. The Company operates through two segments: advanced wound care and traditional wound care products. Advanced wound care products principally consist of both novel and otherwise differentiated dressings, devices and skin substitutes designed to promote wound healing and/or prevent infection.

