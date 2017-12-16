Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 40.9% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 33,863 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $1,815,395.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 6,898 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $365,662.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,810 shares of company stock worth $12,684,903. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39,391.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.50%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Vetr lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

