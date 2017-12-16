DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.01

Press coverage about DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DAVIDsTEA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2066883602785 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) opened at $3.85 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on DAVIDsTEA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DAVIDsTEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com.

