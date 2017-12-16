David Pear Sells 9,260 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) SVP David Pear sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $113,435.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ TACO) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.09. 355,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,103. The stock has a market cap of $461.81, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,421,000 after buying an additional 467,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,113,000 after buying an additional 345,199 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,892,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,038,000 after buying an additional 40,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,371,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TACO shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

