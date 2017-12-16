Darryl Rawlings Sells 3,500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,393,476 shares in the company, valued at $41,943,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, September 20th, Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $83,125.00.

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $33.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $143,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 309.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. CL King assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/darryl-rawlings-sells-3500-shares-of-trupanion-inc-trup-stock.html.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc provides medical insurance plans for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company operates in two business segments: subscription business and other business. The subscription business segment includes monthly subscriptions for its medical plan, which are marketed to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.