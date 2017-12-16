Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $98.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Darden’s shares outpaced its industry so far this year. Most of its brands have witnessed growth over the past few quarters, given various sales initiatives like simplifying kitchen systems, operational excellence to enhance guest experience, menu innovation along with technology-driven moves. The acquisition of Cheddar's has added an undisputed casual dining value leader to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands, which is expected to further drive comps. Initiatives to attract guests at Olive Garden, LongHorn and other units also bode well. Further, Darden’s efforts to check costs are commendable. Backed by these efforts, Darden’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 12th consecutive quarter. Yet, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model are likely to dampen the company’s profits, while a soft industry backdrop might pressurize comps.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $94.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.91.

Shares of Darden Restaurants ( NYSE DRI ) opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10,754.63, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 155.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

