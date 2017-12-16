Danaher Co. (DHR) Receives $93.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (DHR) traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,586.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 88,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $8,026,507.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,735,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $960,693.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,501,679.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,810 shares of company stock valued at $25,218,813. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $101,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Danaher by 118.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 92.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.7% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 185.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/danaher-co-dhr-receives-93-55-average-pt-from-analysts.html.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.