Dana Inc (DAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Dana (NYSE DAN) traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. 2,967,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dana has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,499.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Dana had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

In other Dana news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $519,272.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence J. Keating sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $68,748.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,085 shares of company stock worth $3,776,775 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dana by 11.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a global provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies.

