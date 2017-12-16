D. R. Horton (DHI) PT Raised to $62.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities set a $45.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE DHI) opened at $50.58 on Thursday. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,879.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 19,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $976,963.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $95,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,293. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 132,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 31,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

