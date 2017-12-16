D. Hugh Gillard Sells 3,000 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) Director D. Hugh Gillard sold 3,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.29. 6,053,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,857. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$19.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (Crescent Point) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is an oil and gas producer with assets consisting of light and medium oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. Its crude oil and natural gas properties and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado and Utah.

