CYS Investments Inc (CYS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

CYS Investments has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years. CYS Investments has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. 2,456,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,956. CYS Investments has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $1,291.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.62.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). CYS Investments had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of CYS Investments in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CYS Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About CYS Investments

CYS Investments, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s objective is to provide consistent returns to its investors through a combination of dividends and capital appreciation. It invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans; adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), which have coupon rates that reset monthly, or hybrid ARMs, which have a coupon rate that is fixed for an initial period.

