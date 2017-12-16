CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Lifted by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.02 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Shares of CVS Health Corp ( CVS ) opened at $73.08 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $71,719.84, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $46.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 85,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $7,128,673.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,802.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 20,547 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,667,799.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,758.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

