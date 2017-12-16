Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Insider Purchases $168,000.00 in Stock

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) insider William C. Baker purchased 12,000 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE CURO) traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 92,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,283. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a technology enabled and diversified consumer finance company. The Company operates in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit. In the United Kingdom, the Company operates online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans. The Company has three reportable operating segments: the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

