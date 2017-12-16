Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in WEX Inc (WEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $2,553,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,707 shares of company stock valued at $25,305,945. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE WEX) traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.31. 516,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,456. The company has a market capitalization of $5,740.00, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.87. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.57 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/cubist-systematic-strategies-llc-has-1-75-million-stake-in-wex-inc-wex.html.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.