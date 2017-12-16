CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Director Donald V. Smith Sells 8,878 Shares of Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Director Donald V. Smith sold 8,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $392,673.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 345,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,671. The stock has a market cap of $1,510.00, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.03. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.67 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc (CSG) is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company provides business support solutions (BSS) to the communications service providers (CSPs), as well as clients in various industries. CSG’s solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of a service provider’s customer interactions, from the initial activation of customer accounts, to the support and fulfillment of various services, and through the calculation, presentment, and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements.

