Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,505 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Crown Castle International worth $114,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 762.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,806,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,016,000 after buying an additional 6,901,353 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2,414.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,554,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,464,000 after buying an additional 5,333,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,132,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,446,000 after buying an additional 2,584,490 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $188,265,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 43.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,357,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,687,000 after buying an additional 1,620,886 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE CCI) opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $44,938.09, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.22. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.00%.

In other news, VP Philip M. Kelley sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $1,193,212.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.58.

About Crown Castle International

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

