Critical Survey: China Finance Online (JRJC) and Relx (RENX)

China Finance Online (NASDAQ: JRJC) and Relx (NYSE:RENX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance Online and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online -79.91% -58.38% -27.58% Relx N/A N/A N/A

2.2% of China Finance Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of China Finance Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

China Finance Online has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Finance Online and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Relx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. China Finance Online does not pay a dividend. Relx pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Finance Online and Relx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online $83.06 million 0.67 -$1.67 million ($1.70) -1.38 Relx $9.31 billion 2.34 $1.57 billion $0.42 54.17

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance Online. China Finance Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Relx beats China Finance Online on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co. Limited is a Web-based financial services company in China. The Company provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities and commodities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company operates through three segments: commodities brokerage services, online financial information and advisory service, and other related services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and Hong Kong brokerage services. The Company offers financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co., Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers, including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions.

About Relx

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions. The Company’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science and advance healthcare. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with technology and analytics. The Legal segment is a provider of information and analytics to professionals in legal, corporate, government and non-profit organizations. Its Exhibitions segment consists of Reed Exhibitions, which is an exhibitions business, with events in over 30 countries.

