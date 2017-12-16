Critical Review: KT (KT) vs. The Competition

KT (NYSE: KT) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare KT to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get KT alerts:

This table compares KT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT N/A N/A N/A KT Competitors 3.20% 0.59% 2.44%

This table compares KT and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KT $19.13 billion $637.52 million 10.79 KT Competitors $15.94 billion $1.27 billion 22.75

KT has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

KT has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 1 0 3.00 KT Competitors 588 1688 2030 66 2.36

As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 56.37%. Given KT’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KT competitors beat KT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About KT

KT Corporation is a telecommunications service provider. The Company’s segments include the Customer/Marketing Group, the Finance Business Group and the Others Group. The Customer/Marketing Group segment is engaged in providing various telecommunication services to individual/home/corporate customers and the convergence business. The Finance Business Group segment is engaged in providing various financial services, such as credit card. The Others Group segment includes security services, satellite service, information technology and network services, and satellite television services, as well as global business services, which provide global network services to multinational or domestic corporate customers and telecommunications companies. The Company’s principal services include mobile voice and data telecommunications services; fixed-line services; credit card processing and other financial services, and various other services.

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.