Critical Contrast: RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (RGRX) & Endo International (ENDP)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: RGRX) and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Endo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,539.62% -23.23% -170.89% Endo International -126.97% 66.98% 8.38%

0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Endo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Endo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Endo International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endo International 1 15 4 0 2.15

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Endo International has a consensus price target of $11.59, indicating a potential upside of 44.92%. Given RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Endo International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Endo International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $90,000.00 219.58 $220,000.00 ($0.01) -18.00 Endo International $4.01 billion 0.45 -$3.35 billion ($22.45) -0.36

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endo International. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 379% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endo International has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endo International beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of a therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tb4), for tissue and organ protection, repair and regeneration. The Company’s segment is the development and marketing of product candidates based on Tb4, an amino acid peptide. The Company has formulated Tb4 into three product candidates in clinical development: RGN-259, RGN-352 and RGN-137. Tb4 is a synthetic copy of a naturally occurring 43-amino acid peptide that is originally isolated from bovine thymus glands. RGN-259 is its preservative-free eye drop formulation of Tb4. RGN-352 is an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications that may be treated by systemic administration. RGN-137 is a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc. is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel. The Company operates in three segments: Endo Pharmaceuticals, Qualitest and AMS. In June 2014, the Company’s subsidiary, Endo Pharmaceuticals sold its pharmaceutical drug discovery platform to AsanaBioSciences, LLC. In June 2014, Asana BioSciences, LLC, an independent member of Amneal Alliance of Companies, acquired early-stage branded pharmaceutical discovery platform of Endo Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Endo International plc. In June 2014, Trendlines Group acquired intellectual property developed within the framework of an R&D agreement with the Company. In July 2014, it acquired Grupo Farmaceutico Somar.

