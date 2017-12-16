Critical Contrast: OptiNose (OPTN) and Its Competitors

OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) is one of 183 public companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OptiNose to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OptiNose and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 4 0 3.00 OptiNose Competitors 535 2411 6578 126 2.65

OptiNose currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.03%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 15.61%. Given OptiNose’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OptiNose is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose N/A N/A N/A OptiNose Competitors -4,649.14% -579.78% -42.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptiNose and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose N/A N/A N/A OptiNose Competitors $206.26 million -$41.15 million -65.04

OptiNose’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OptiNose.

Summary

OptiNose beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat, or ENT, and allergy specialists. The Company’s products candidates include XHANCE (Nasal Polyps), XHANCE (Chornic Sinusitis) OPN-300, OPN-021, and other. The Company’s lead product, XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray, utilizes breath powered exhalation delivery system (EDS), to deliver a topically acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. XHANCE has a differentiated clinical profile with the potential to become part of the standard of care for this disease because it is able to deliver medication to the primary site of inflammation.

