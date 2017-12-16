Critical Comparison: ITT (ITT) vs. Global Power Equipment Group (GLPW)

ITT (NYSE: ITT) and Global Power Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:GLPW) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITT and Global Power Equipment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $2.41 billion 1.92 $186.10 million $2.28 23.04 Global Power Equipment Group $418.59 million 0.14 -$43.61 million ($2.52) -1.32

ITT has higher revenue and earnings than Global Power Equipment Group. Global Power Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ITT and Global Power Equipment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 8.29% 14.12% 5.84% Global Power Equipment Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ITT and Global Power Equipment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 1 10 0 2.91 Global Power Equipment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ITT currently has a consensus price target of $50.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.20%. Given ITT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ITT is more favorable than Global Power Equipment Group.

Volatility and Risk

ITT has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Power Equipment Group has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Global Power Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of ITT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Global Power Equipment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ITT pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Global Power Equipment Group does not pay a dividend. ITT pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Power Equipment Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

ITT beats Global Power Equipment Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts. Motion Technologies manufactures brake components, shock absorbers and damping technologies for the automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation markets. Interconnect Solutions manufactures and designs a range of engineered connector solutions that makes it possible to transfer signal and power between electronic devices. Control Technologies manufactures equipment, including actuation, valves, and noise and energy absorption components for the aerospace and defense, and industrial markets.

About Global Power Equipment Group

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. is a design, engineering and manufacturing company providing an array of equipment and services to the global power infrastructure, energy and process industries. The Products segment includes two primary product categories: Electrical Solutions, which provides custom-configured electrical houses and generator enclosures for various industries. The Services segment provides lifecycle maintenance, repair, on-site specialty support, outage management, construction and fabrication services for the power generation, industrial, chemical/petrochemical processing, and oil and gas industries. Its products portfolio span from auxiliary equipment for gas turbines to small, high alloy parts, such as seals, shims and brackets. It also offers a range of services that have been managing plant asset value, including general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services.

