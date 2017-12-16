Craig W. Thomas Sells 18,000 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Craig W. Thomas sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $71,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ FLL) traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,876. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 241,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 136,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 3,467.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 976,049 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, and/or invests in casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities. The Company’s casino/resort segments include the Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, and the Northern Nevada segment, which consists of the Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada.

