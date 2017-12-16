County Bancorp (ICBK) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK) is one of 303 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare County Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get County Bancorp alerts:

This table compares County Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 19.80% 9.24% 0.92% County Bancorp Competitors 18.52% 8.28% 0.92%

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares County Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $54.29 million $10.69 million 19.27 County Bancorp Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 63.40

County Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. County Bancorp pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for County Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 County Bancorp Competitors 2150 8368 8381 333 2.36

County Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.29%. Given County Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe County Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

County Bancorp peers beat County Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consist of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Investors Community Bank (the Bank), and providing banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment. The Bank is an independent community bank offering financial services focusing on the needs of agricultural businesses, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending with lending relationships in over 60 Wisconsin counties. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, but is focused on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its service branches in Manitowoc and Stevens Point, and its loan production offices located in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. Its subsidiaries include Investors Insurance Services, LLC, County Bancorp Statutory Trust II, County Bancorp Statutory Trust III and County Acquisition LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.