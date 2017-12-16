Coty Inc (COTY) Insider Edgar O. Huber Acquires 4,000 Shares

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) insider Edgar O. Huber bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,731.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coty Inc (COTY) traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,367. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,645.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.41.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc is a beauty company. The Company operates through four segments: Fragrances, Color Cosmetics, Skin & Body Care and Brazil Acquisition. Its fragrance products include a range of men’s and women’s products. Its fragrance brands include Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Davidoff, Chloe, Balenciaga, Beyonce, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Roberto Cavalli.

