Costco Wholesale (COST) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $193.23 and last traded at $193.20, with a volume of 5180668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.53.

The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. < Vetr upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $182.22 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.46.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $164,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $380,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 67,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 613,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $84,600.00, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

