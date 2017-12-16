Costco Wholesale (COST) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at UBS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lifted by UBS to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) traded up $6.20 on Friday, hitting $192.73. 7,486,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,005. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $195.35. The stock has a market cap of $81,511.67, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $802,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Mckay sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,401,418.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,751 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,237.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,842 shares of company stock worth $5,520,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3,005.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,180,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $668,630,000 after buying an additional 4,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15,937.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 1,439,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,843,102,000 after buying an additional 1,007,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,380,168,000 after purchasing an additional 937,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,805,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 858,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/costco-wholesale-cost-price-target-increased-to-210-00-by-analysts-at-ubs.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.