CoStar Group (CSGP) Downgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co to “Underweight”

J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has $325.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) opened at $294.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10,402.67, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.55. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $184.86 and a 52-week high of $314.73.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.44 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.63%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

