Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its position in Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 35,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Corning by 25.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 76,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. NGAM Advisors L.P. grew its position in Corning by 5.8% during the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Corning by 108.9% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $27,644.72, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

In other Corning news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 6,513 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $205,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 248,857 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $7,806,644.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,561 shares of company stock worth $9,254,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/corning-incorporated-glw-shares-sold-by-chicago-partners-investment-group-llc.html.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.