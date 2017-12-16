CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,699,854 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 3,303,567 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CorMedix (CRMD) opened at $0.57 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In other news, Director Steven W. Lefkowitz bought 135,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $64,999.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Khoso Baluch bought 104,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $49,999.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,179.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 312,498 shares of company stock valued at $149,999 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Management Corp increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 177.8% during the second quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 4,166,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,668 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 11,785.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,067,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/cormedix-inc-crmd-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest.html.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc is a commercial pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company in-licenses, develops and commercializes prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company has in-licensed the rights to develop and commercialize its product candidate, CRMD003 (Neutrolin), which addresses market opportunities in the instances in which a central venous catheter is used, such as hemodialysis, intensive care units, oncology, and patients receiving total parenteral nutrition, intravenous (IV) hydration, and/or IV medications.

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.