CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,699,854 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 3,303,567 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of CorMedix (CRMD) opened at $0.57 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.48.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Management Corp increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 177.8% during the second quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 4,166,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,668 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 11,785.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,067,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter.
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix Inc is a commercial pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company in-licenses, develops and commercializes prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company has in-licensed the rights to develop and commercialize its product candidate, CRMD003 (Neutrolin), which addresses market opportunities in the instances in which a central venous catheter is used, such as hemodialysis, intensive care units, oncology, and patients receiving total parenteral nutrition, intravenous (IV) hydration, and/or IV medications.
