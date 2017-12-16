CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) CFO Robert W. Cook Purchases 52,083 Shares of Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) CFO Robert W. Cook purchased 52,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN CRMD) traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 1,290,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,524. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CorMedix by 11,785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,067,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp boosted its stake in CorMedix by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 4,166,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,818,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc is a commercial pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company in-licenses, develops and commercializes prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company has in-licensed the rights to develop and commercialize its product candidate, CRMD003 (Neutrolin), which addresses market opportunities in the instances in which a central venous catheter is used, such as hemodialysis, intensive care units, oncology, and patients receiving total parenteral nutrition, intravenous (IV) hydration, and/or IV medications.

