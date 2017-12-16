CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) CEO Khoso Baluch Acquires 104,166 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) CEO Khoso Baluch purchased 104,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $49,999.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,179.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN CRMD) traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,524. CorMedix Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11,785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,067,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,085,670 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 4,166,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,666,668 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000.

CorMedix Inc is a commercial pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company in-licenses, develops and commercializes prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company has in-licensed the rights to develop and commercialize its product candidate, CRMD003 (Neutrolin), which addresses market opportunities in the instances in which a central venous catheter is used, such as hemodialysis, intensive care units, oncology, and patients receiving total parenteral nutrition, intravenous (IV) hydration, and/or IV medications.

