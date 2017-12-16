Cormark Comments on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.’s FY2018 Earnings (AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Advantage Oil & Gas’ FY2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.92.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas ( AAV ) traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$4.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,809. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$4.84 and a 1 year high of C$9.37.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, insider Donald Craig Blackwood sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$37,582.00. Also, insider Andy Mah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$120,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $240,232 over the last 90 days.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. The Company focuses on the development of Montney resource play at Glacier, Alberta in Western Canada.

