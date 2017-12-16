CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of CoreLogic worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 460,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,999,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,649,000 after buying an additional 81,221 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLGX shares. BidaskClub raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CoreLogic in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut CoreLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CoreLogic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. ( NYSE CLGX ) opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,739.77, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.09 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,867.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. Its segments include Property Intelligence (PI), Risk Management and Work Flow (RMW), and Corporate.

