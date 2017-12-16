Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 208 ($2.80) to GBX 186 ($2.50) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Conygar Investment (CIC) traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 160.50 ($2.16). The stock had a trading volume of 15,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743. Conygar Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 147.50 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 182 ($2.45).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Conygar Investment (CIC) PT Lowered to GBX 186 at Liberum Capital” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/conygar-investment-cic-pt-lowered-to-gbx-186-at-liberum-capital.html.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC is a property investment and development company dealing primarily in the United Kingdom property. The Company’s principal activity is property trading, property investment, acquiring property assets with development and investment potential, and investing in companies with property assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.