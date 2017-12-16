Contrasting Meru Networks (MERU) & Intelsat (I)

Intelsat (NYSE: I) and Meru Networks (NASDAQ:MERU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Intelsat has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meru Networks has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intelsat and Meru Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 3 1 0 2.25 Meru Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intelsat presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Intelsat’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intelsat is more favorable than Meru Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and Meru Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $2.19 billion 0.19 $990.19 million $4.81 0.72 Meru Networks N/A N/A N/A ($0.87) -1.86

Intelsat has higher revenue and earnings than Meru Networks. Meru Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelsat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and Meru Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat 26.57% -1.90% -0.78% Meru Networks -46.15% N/A -86.56%

Summary

Intelsat beats Meru Networks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. operates in satellite services business. The Company provides satellite services to its communications customers around the world. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers (ISPs). The Company is also a provider of commercial satellite communication services to the United States Government and other select military organizations and their contractors. The Company focuses on business-to-business services, indirectly enable enterprise, government and consumer applications through its customers. The Company has operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Caribbean, Africa and Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

About Meru Networks

Meru Networks, Inc. (Meru) develops and markets a virtualized Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) solution. The Company’s solution is built around its System Director Operating System, which runs on its controllers and access points. The Company offers additional products designed to deliver network management, diagnostics and security. The Company also offers support services related to its products, professional services, and training. Its products and services are sold through value added resellers, and distributors, as well as its sales force. Its System Director Operating System forms the core of its virtualized WLAN solution. It provides a family of controllers that run its System Director Operating System and work in conjunction with its access points. Its Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) certified access points provide network connectivity for wireless devices. Its bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and policy management solutions are designed to automate secure guest access.

