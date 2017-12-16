Contrasting Jiayuan.com International (DATE) and Renren (RENN)

Renren (NYSE: RENN) and Jiayuan.com International (NASDAQ:DATE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Jiayuan.com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren -183.43% -19.98% -12.81% Jiayuan.com International 5.04% 8.55% 4.08%

Renren has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayuan.com International has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renren and Jiayuan.com International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $63.36 million 11.28 -$185.35 million ($2.21) -4.73 Jiayuan.com International N/A N/A N/A $0.18 41.61

Jiayuan.com International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renren. Renren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayuan.com International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Renren and Jiayuan.com International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayuan.com International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jiayuan.com International beats Renren on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. operates a real name social networking Internet platform in China. The Company enables users to connect and communicate with each other, share photos, and various features and services. The Company is developing Internet finance business to leverage its social networking services and user base in China, particularly focusing on the audience of college students and young people in China. The Company operates through two segments: Renren and Internet finance. The Company’s Renren segment focuses on online advertising and Internet value-added services (IVAS). The Company’s Internet finance segment includes Renren Fenqi, an online platform, which provides credit financing to college students in China through the form of payment by installments; its used automobile financing business, which provides credit financing to used automobile dealers, and Renren Licai, a financing and lending platform.

About Jiayuan.com International

Jiayuan.com International Ltd. (Jiayuan) is an online dating platform in China. The Company operates through three business segments: online services, personalized matchmaking services, and events and other services. The online services segment includes Jiayuan.com, Izhenxin.com and Qiuai.com. The Jiayuan.com platform enables single adults to meet, interact and form a long-term relationship. The izhenxin.com platform provides marriage-minded singles a members-only platform to interact. Qiuai.com is a mobile dating platform for mobile browsers and WAP platforms. The personalized matchmaking services segment provides personalized matchmaking services to individual users. The events and other services segment is engaged in organizing and hosting events, including speed-dating, dance parties and other social events for its users.

