Contrasting Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) and Its Rivals

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) is one of 200 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Eagle Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Eagle Bancorp Competitors 387 2932 2352 68 2.37

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.05%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $313.09 million $97.70 million 18.29 Eagle Bancorp Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 21.48

Eagle Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Eagle Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 32.40% 12.37% 1.54% Eagle Bancorp Competitors 20.42% 8.69% 0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia. The Bank offers a range of commercial banking services to its business and professional clients, as well as consumer banking services to individuals living or working in the service area. The Bank also provides commercial banking services to proprietorships, businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the Bank’s primary service area. The Bank offers a range of retail banking services to accommodate the individual needs of both corporate customers, as well as the community the Bank serves. It also offers online banking, mobile banking and remote deposit services.

