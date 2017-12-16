Constellium (CSTM) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $13.00 price target on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellium from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Constellium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of Constellium (CSTM) opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.43. Constellium has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Constellium by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Constellium by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 23,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. is a Netherlands-based company engaged in developing aluminum products for a range of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Europe and China. It operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Product; Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

