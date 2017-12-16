ConocoPhillips (COP) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $62,537.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,615.50, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.30%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $104,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,513.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 48.6% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 468.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 140.2% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

