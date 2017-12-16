Concho Resources (CXO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $155.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are upgrading our investment thesis on Concho Resources to a 'Buy. CXO shares have gained 11.2% over the last three months, handily outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry, which rose just 7% over the same time period. The company's core operations are focused in the prolific Permian basin, providing this large-cap E&P with an enviable acreage of low-risk top-tier assets and a multiyear drilling inventory. While Concho's track record of production growth remains strong, it has been achieved at a competitive cost structure. CXO also maintains a robust balance sheet, while following a prudent investment approach. Consequently, we think CXO offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and view it as an attractive investment.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Concho Resources from $167.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group upgraded Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank set a $145.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.16.

Shares of Concho Resources ( NYSE CXO ) traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,955. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20,341.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 137.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 667,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $81,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

