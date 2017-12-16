Comparing Stamps.com (STMP) & Dover Saddlery (DOVR)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) and Dover Saddlery (NASDAQ:DOVR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Stamps.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stamps.com and Dover Saddlery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $364.30 million 8.60 $75.22 million $7.63 23.49 Dover Saddlery N/A N/A N/A $0.13 64.85

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Dover Saddlery. Stamps.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dover Saddlery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Stamps.com has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Saddlery has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Dover Saddlery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 31.54% 35.46% 22.88% Dover Saddlery -3.40% -17.52% -6.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stamps.com and Dover Saddlery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dover Saddlery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stamps.com presently has a consensus price target of $217.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Stamps.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Dover Saddlery.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Dover Saddlery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands, customers use its United States Postal Service (USPS) only solutions to mail and ship a range of mail pieces and packages through the USPS. USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using only a standard personal computer, printer and Internet connection. The Company offers USPS mailing and shipping services, multi-carrier shipping services, mailing and shipping services, branded insurance and international postage solutions. The Company offers customized postage under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names.

About Dover Saddlery

Dover Saddlery, Inc. is a retailer and omni-channel marketer of equestrian products in the United States. The Company sells its products through omni-channel, including direct and retail. The Company offers a range of products required to own, ride, train and compete with a horse. The Company’s equestrian product line includes a range of separate items such as saddles, tack, specialized apparel, footwear, horse clothing, horse health and stable products. As of December 31, 2013, the Company, through its subsidiaries, operates twenty-one retail stores under the Dover Saddlery brand and one retail store under the Smith Brothers brand. It maintains two catalogs. The Dover Saddlery catalog caters to the mid to high-end, English-style, equestrian products customer. The Smith Brothers catalog is aimed at the Western-style, equestrian products customer. The Company offers web-base marketing through its Websites www.doversaddlery.com and www.smithbrothers.com.

