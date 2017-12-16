Comparing Safeway (SWY) and Its Rivals

Safeway (NYSE: SWY) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Food Retail & Distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Safeway to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Safeway and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeway 0 0 0 0 N/A Safeway Competitors 647 1346 1376 22 2.23

As a group, “Food Retail & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Safeway’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safeway has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safeway and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safeway N/A N/A 292.50 Safeway Competitors $21.17 billion $332.40 million 423.68

Safeway’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Safeway. Safeway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Safeway and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeway -0.26% -1.66% -0.69% Safeway Competitors 1.03% 7.48% 4.40%

Volatility & Risk

Safeway has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safeway’s peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safeway peers beat Safeway on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Safeway

Safeway Inc., is an food and drug retail company. The Company owns and operates GroceryWorks.com Operating Company, LLC, an online grocery channel doing business under the names Safeway.com and Vons.com. Blackhawk, a majority-owned subsidiary of Safeway, is a prepaid payment network utilizing proprietary technology to offer gift cards, other prepaid products and payment services. Blackhawk’s payment network supports its three primary constituents: consumers who purchase the products and services Blackhawk offers, content providers who offer branded products that are redeemable for goods and services, and distribution partners who sell the products. Blackhawk’s product offerings include gift cards, prepaid telecom products and prepaid financial services products, including general purpose reloadable cards and Blackhawk’s reload network.

