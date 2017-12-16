Comparing RBB Bancorp (RBB) & Its Rivals

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) is one of 49 public companies in the “Banks – NEC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RBB Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Banks – NEC” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “Banks – NEC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for RBB Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 RBB Bancorp Competitors 71 280 318 5 2.38

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.06%. As a group, “Banks – NEC” companies have a potential downside of 14.04%. Given RBB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A RBB Bancorp Competitors 18.18% 8.41% 0.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $77.15 million $19.07 million 16.71 RBB Bancorp Competitors $113.90 million $21.76 million 2,048.94

RBB Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. RBB Bancorp pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks – NEC” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 38.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

RBB Bancorp competitors beat RBB Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp (the Bank) is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank (Bank) and RBB Asset Management Company (RAM). The Company operates Royal Business Bank, which is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank is focused on providing commercial banking services. The Bank’s offerings include traditional commercial real estate loans, secured commercial and industrial loans, and trade finance services for companies doing business in China, Taiwan and other Asian countries. The non-qualified single-family residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans. As of March 31, 2017, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.5 billion, total consolidated deposits of $1.2 billion and total consolidated shareholders equity of $183.5 million.

