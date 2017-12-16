Comparing Mindray Medical International (MR) and Its Rivals

Mindray Medical International (NYSE: MR) is one of 73 public companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mindray Medical International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mindray Medical International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mindray Medical International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mindray Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mindray Medical International Competitors 263 1843 3342 107 2.59

As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Mindray Medical International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mindray Medical International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mindray Medical International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mindray Medical International N/A N/A 18.75 Mindray Medical International Competitors $2.27 billion $249.98 million -86.58

Mindray Medical International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mindray Medical International. Mindray Medical International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mindray Medical International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mindray Medical International 15.93% 12.70% 8.37% Mindray Medical International Competitors -339.65% -21.44% -8.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mindray Medical International pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mindray Medical International pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mindray Medical International is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Mindray Medical International beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Mindray Medical International Company Profile

Mindray Medical International Limited is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices across the world. The Company operates in three segments: patient monitoring and life support products, in-vitro diagnostic products and medical imaging systems. Its patient monitoring devices track the physiological parameters of patients, such as heart rate, blood pressure, respiration and temperature. It offers patient monitoring devices that are suitable for adult, pediatric and neonatal patients and are used principally in hospital intensive care units, operating rooms and emergency rooms. Its life support products provide operation room or intensive care unit solutions for the end users in the operating room. Its in-vitro diagnostic products provide data and analysis on blood, urine and other bodily fluid samples for clinical diagnosis and treatment. Its medical imaging systems segment includes ultrasound systems, digital radiography systems and a magnetic resonance imaging system.

Receive News & Ratings for Mindray Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mindray Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.