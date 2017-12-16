Comparing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) and The Competition

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Competitors 866 3223 11692 232 2.71

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.83%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 46.84%. Given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 6.07, meaning that their average stock price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -5,895.26% -293.25% -87.25% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,310.77% -218.27% -39.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $290,000.00 -$59.51 million -2.21 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Competitors $284.49 million $33.78 million 78.71

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Dicerna Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined. The Company uses its RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The Company develops dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR)-Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1) for the treatment of PH1 by targeting the gene encoding the liver enzyme glycolate oxidase. The Company uses its dicer substrate RNA (DsiRNA)-EX Conjugate technology to develop a subcutaneously injected treatment for PH1. The Company develops DCR-MYC for the treatment of MYC-related cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNET).

